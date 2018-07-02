Her Position Got Eliminated; She Evolved
Her path to becoming an entrepreneur started when she was a young professional working for Brown-Forman. In 1994, though, her division was sold to a company in New York, and her position was eliminated.
“I could have become an employee of the new company, but instead I started my own software development business and took that company on as my first client.
“Over 13 years in business, my company grew by circumstances by expanding existing clients, but I saw that I had to learn to be strategic and how to actually sell to create new clients. Eventually it came to the point that I hired a sales coach and discovered that that was what I wanted to do.” She has now been doing that for 11 years.
“I had to overcome my own inner thoughts of ‘Who do you think you are that you can advise people?’ To be good at something you just have to be better at it than the people who need your help. As I became better at what I did, the complexity of my clients evolved. As I have evolved, so has my business grown and evolved.”
She says that when she learned how to help people grow their businesses by helping them generate more revenue or lower the cost of operations, it was an empowering and responsible place to be.
Amy works mostly with solely owned, closely-held businesses where the owners are highly committed and love what they are doing. She usually spends 18 to 22 months with a client. She has clients in manufacturing, marketing, professional services, consumer services, sales, and management.
“I love coaching…helping someone figure out a different way of doing something or seeing them discover how to get what they want and watch their confidence grow stronger and stronger.”
