Her Position Got Eliminated; She Evolved

As owner of Impact Sales Systems, Amy Romines serves as revenue and growth coach and business advisor to her clients.

Her path to becoming an entrepreneur started when she was a young professional working for Brown-Forman. In 1994, though, her division was sold to a company in New York, and her position was eliminated.

“I could have become an employee of the new company, but instead I started my own software development business and took that company on as my first client.

“Over 13 years in business, my company grew by circumstances by expanding existing clients, but I saw that I had to learn to be strategic and how to actually sell to create new clients. Eventually it came to the point that I hired a sales coach and discovered that that was what I wanted to do.” She has now been doing that for 11 years.