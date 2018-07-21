Exotic Eats

This month, take a delicious journey to local restaurants and discover mouthwatering exotic foods you won’t be able to resist. Treat yourself to a dinner with a slightly unusual twist.

Red Ruby Trout at Brasserie Provence

What you see is what you taste. Guy Genoud, owner of Brasserie Provence, serves classic French dishes that allow you to taste the natural flavors of the main ingredient. The pan-seared trout is served with sauteed haricots verts (green beans), herb fingerling potatoes, and a white wine lemon almond shallot caper butter sauce. The quality and freshness of the fish coupled with the right types of ingredients makes it one of the best selling menu items — but don’t stop there. Try the Cast Iron Mushrooms seasoned with butter, shallots, parsley, garlic, salt, and pepper. Once you start eating them, you won’t be able to stop.

