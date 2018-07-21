Exotic Eats
This month, take a delicious journey to local restaurants and discover mouthwatering exotic foods you won’t be able to resist. Treat yourself to a dinner with a slightly unusual twist.
Red Ruby Trout at Brasserie Provence
What you see is what you taste. Guy Genoud, owner of Brasserie Provence, serves classic French dishes that allow you to taste the natural flavors of the main ingredient. The pan-seared trout is served with sauteed haricots verts (green beans), herb fingerling potatoes, and a white wine lemon almond shallot caper butter sauce. The quality and freshness of the fish coupled with the right types of ingredients makes it one of the best selling menu items — but don’t stop there. Try the Cast Iron Mushrooms seasoned with butter, shallots, parsley, garlic, salt, and pepper. Once you start eating them, you won’t be able to stop.
Jarrete de Cerdo at Habana Blues Tapas Restaurant
You will savor every bite of these tender white wine pork shanks served with creamy mashed potatoes and carrots, as the nice blend of celery, onions, garlic, cilantro, cumin, and oregano gives the meat a good flavor. If you’re a fan of seafood, try the Mejillones al Sofrito. These blue mussels are sauteed in a creole tomato and red wine sauce topped with fresh cilantro and served with bread.
Pan-Fried Rice Noodles at Roots Restaurant
Two words. Fried Noodles. This savory Vietnamese dish is a combination of crispy pan-fried rice noodles, seasoned vegetables, tofu, and brown sauces. All ingredients at Roots are organic without any genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Owner Huong “CoCo” Tran has been a vegetarian for 20 years. CoCo is the Vietnamese word for auntie. She says that everyone at her restaurant is like a family. The zen atmosphere adds to the experience. Guests have the option to sit on pillows placed on the floor. Huong says she strives to make her food healthy, affordable, and delicious. “A lot of people think that vegetarians have to eat bland and not have taste,” Huong says. With almost everything on the menu under $10, eating at Roots won’t break the bank, either. In a hurry? No problem. Attached to Roots is another restaurant called Heart and Soy. Huong described this restaurant as featuring more of a Vietnamese street-style food.
