What To Do This Weekend

This weekend, opt for outdoor parties, baseball, family time, and more.
See below for some opportunities for weekend fun:
- Listen as local women share the meaning behind their tattoos through artistic expressions of photography, culture, and storytelling at “Story Marks: Women and the Stories Behind Their Tattoos,” a one-night gallery experience at the Fleur-De-Lis Academy.
- Breathe in the smell of barbecue as you listen to live country music at the 2018 Blackacre Barn Bash! at the Blackacre State Nature Preserve And Historic Homestead.
- Bring the family for a night of fun at Friday at Floyds, with live bluegrass music, food trucks, and craft beer and wine under the trees and pavilion in Beckley Creek Park. Raptor Rehab will be bringing their birds of prey and Second Chance Wildlife will have a special guest with them as well.
- Meet Captain America at the first-ever MARVEL Super Hero Night at Slugger Field. A free special edition Captain America bobblehead goes to the first 2,000 fans.
- Browse the Louisville Art & Craft Market, a juried outdoor festival in the Highlands showcasing handmade items, some vintage, and some vinyl and featuring food trucks, live music, classes, local craft beer, and cocktails.
- Head down to the Waterfront to check out the Kentucky Craft Bash, the state’s largest beer festival that will only feature beers produced within the Commonwealth by Kentucky Craft Brewers. It will host over 35 Kentucky breweries featuring more than 90 varieties of beer.
- Bring the kids to Churchill Downs for Family Adventure Day, a day of racing and family activities including pony rides, inflatables, petting zoo, stick horse races, face painting, and more.
- The Louisville Ballet School will host the first of its three Free Dance Days as part of the Cultural Pass program throughout the summer.
- Watch the 1975 cult classic at JAWS Dive-In Movie Night at the American Turners outdoor pool.
