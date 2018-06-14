What To Do This Weekend

Celebrate Dad this weekend! Check out options below on how to spend time with him doing the activities he loves.
Check out these events to enjoy with your Dad:
- Fathers get free admission to the Louisville Zoo.
- Dads get in free with 1 paid admission to River Run Family Water Park in New Albany, Indiana.
- Children can make a crafty card for their fathers at the Free Make-n-Take at Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany, Indiana.
- Take Dad for the Father's Day Tours at Copper & Kings Distillery (fathers get in free) or to the Father's Day Celebration and Winery Tour at Old 502 Winery.
- Enjoy live music and free wings at the Father's Day Bike Night at Harley-Davidson Louisville or the Brats, Bikes, & Beers Father's Day cookout at Bluegrass Harley-Davidson.
- Bring your Dad to the Taproom at Falls City Brewing Co. for the inaugural Father's Day Putt-Putt Open, a 9-hole putt-putt course. The winner will receive prizes courtesy of Golf Headquarters Louisville.
- Celebrate Dad together at Family Adventure Day at Churchill Downs.
- Don't forget to sign up for summer reading programs and pick up your summer cultural passes at New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, Louisville Free Public Library, Jeffersonville Township Public Library, Oldham County Public Library,
- The 2018 Kentuckiana Pride Festival will be on the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park, a new location.
- Adult Swim On The Green tour is coming to Louisville's Water Tower Park with games and prizes followed by a free promotional screening of Things You May Have Never Seen and unaired Adult Swim episodes, never before seen pilots, and more.
- Check out Master Harold and the Boys presented by the Bunbury Theatre Company at the Henry Clay.
- Get the first look at Picasso to Pollock: Modern Masterworks from the Eskenazi Museum of Art at Indiana University at After Hours at the Speed Museum.
- Join the 7th Annual Kickballin' for Kids at Louisville Water Tower Park, presented by the National Kickball Association and Norton Children’s Hospital.
The 8th Monarch Festival in downtown Utica, Indiana, will feature a butterfly release, food, drink, music, art vendors, a performance by the Louisville Crashers, and more.
Coming Up:
Story Marks: Women and the Stories Behind Their TattoosSaturday, June 23rd, 7pm at Fleur-De-Lis Academy
Women will share the meaning behind their tattoos through artistic expressions of photography, culture, and storytelling at “Story Marks: Women and the Stories Behind Their Tattoos.”
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!