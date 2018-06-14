What To Do This Weekend

The 2018 Kentuckiana Pride Festival will be on the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park, a new location.

Adult Swim On The Green tour is coming to Louisville's Water Tower Park with games and prizes followed by a free promotional screening of Things You May Have Never Seen and unaired Adult Swim episodes, never before seen pilots, and more.

Check out Master Harold and the Boys presented by the Bunbury Theatre Company at the Henry Clay.

Get the first look at Picasso to Pollock: Modern Masterworks from the Eskenazi Museum of Art at Indiana University at After Hours at the Speed Museum.

Join the 7th Annual Kickballin' for Kids at Louisville Water Tower Park, presented by the National Kickball Association and Norton Children’s Hospital.

Check out these events to enjoy with your Dad:Thein downtown Utica, Indiana, will feature a butterfly release, food, drink, music, art vendors, a performance by the Louisville Crashers, and more.Saturday, June 23rd, 7pm at Fleur-De-Lis AcademyWomen will share the meaning behind their tattoos through artistic expressions of photography, culture, and storytelling at “Story Marks: Women and the Stories Behind Their Tattoos.”