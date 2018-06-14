Thursday, June 14, 2018

What To Do This Weekend



Celebrate Dad this weekend! Check out options below on how to spend time with him doing the activities he loves.







Check out these events to enjoy with your Dad:









  • Adult Swim On The Green tour is coming to Louisville's Water Tower Park with games and prizes followed by a free promotional screening of Things You May Have Never Seen and unaired Adult Swim episodes, never before seen pilots, and more. 









  • Join the 7th Annual Kickballin' for Kids at Louisville Water Tower Park, presented by the National Kickball Association and Norton Children’s Hospital.



The 8th Monarch Festival in downtown Utica, Indiana, will feature a butterfly release, food, drink, music, art vendors, a performance by the Louisville Crashers, and more.


Coming Up:
Story Marks: Women and the Stories Behind Their TattoosSaturday, June 23rd, 7pm at Fleur-De-Lis Academy
Women will share the meaning behind their tattoos through artistic expressions of photography, culture, and storytelling at “Story Marks: Women and the Stories Behind Their Tattoos.”



at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...