What To Do This Weekend

Thursday, June 7, 2018

Usher in those happy weekend vibes with yoga at the park, an outdoor movie night, a play, a garden tour, and more.

  • Get up close and personal with the Zoo’s animals while also enjoying hors d’oeuvres, a gourmet sit-down dinner, themed cocktails, a silent auction, music, and more at the 38th annual Zoofari! fundraising event at the Louisville Zoo.



  • Enjoy free activities and performances from the Louisville Zoo, Kentucky Science Center, Commonwealth Theatre Center, Frazier History Museum, Kentucky Shakespeare, and more at the Summer Reading Kickoff & Cultural Pass Showcase at the Louisville Free Public Library. Sign up for the reading program and pick up your cultural pass too.






  • Go back in time at the 13th annual KY Highland Renaissance Festival through July 15 and experience entertainment including jousting, mud show, sword swallowing, reenactment, dancing, and more. Artisans and merchants will be selling pottery, jewelry, leather, blacksmithing, clothing, and other items.




