What To Do This Weekend

Take part in a beginner-friendly yoga class with Parklands Explorer: Yoga, Forest Succession & Spirituality in Turkey Run Park. After yoga, stick around for a hike to explore Forest Succession and Spirituality, an event that is part of the I Am Ali Festival. The second annual festival continues through Sunday with multiple events around the community.







Enjoy Family Film Night On The Belvedere with a showing of Black Panther outside of The Kentucky Center.





Get up close and personal with the Zoo’s animals while also enjoying hors d’oeuvres, a gourmet sit-down dinner, themed cocktails, a silent auction, music, and more at the 38th annual Zoofari! fundraising event at the Louisville Zoo.







Enjoy free activities and performances from the Louisville Zoo, Kentucky Science Center, Commonwealth Theatre Center, Frazier History Museum, Kentucky Shakespeare, and more at the Summer Reading Kickoff & Cultural Pass Showcase at the Louisville Free Public Library. Sign up for the reading program and pick up your cultural pass too.





Appreciate history and natural beauty at the 25th Annual Old Louisville Garden Tour.





Go back in time at the 13th annual KY Highland Renaissance Festival through July 15 and experience entertainment including jousting, mud show, sword swallowing, reenactment, dancing, and more. Artisans and merchants will be selling pottery, jewelry, leather, blacksmithing, clothing, and other items.







Feel like seeing a show? Check out the coming-of-age comedy Brighton Beach Memoirs (pictured) at TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana in New Albany, Indiana; catch Over the River & Through the Woods and Rapunzel, both playing at Derby Dinner Playhouse in Clarksville, Indiana; Carrie: The Musical at Art Sanctuary presented by Acting Against Cancer; or The Rocky Horror Show, which is back for a limited run at the Jewish Community Center of Louisville.





