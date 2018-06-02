Three Events to Buy Tickets For This Month

By Gioia Patton/Arts Insider
Diana Krall
Louisville Palace
Diana Krall's latest (and 14th) album, Turn Up the Quiet, celebrates jazz and The Great American Songbook. The Nanaimo, British Columbia, native is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Album chart. To date, the albums from the pianist/singer have garnered five Grammy® Awards and eight Juno® Awards; also earning her nine gold, three platinum, and seven multi-platinum album distinctions. Krall's unique artistry transcends any single musical style and has made her one of the most acclaimed artists of our time. The Arts Insider has attended every one of Krall’s Louisville dates, reaching back to 2002, when I interviewed this quiet spoken, reflective, and also charming artist. I can’t recommend Krall’s music highly enough.
WHEN: June 6 @ 7:30pm
WHERE: Louisville Palace
TICKETS: $59-$261
CONTACT: here or box office in person
Waitress
PNC Broadway in Louisville Series
Inspired by the late Adrienne Shelly's beloved 2007 film starring Keri Russell, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must first summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.
Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this multi Tony®-award nominated musical (which made its Broadway debut in March 2016), features original music and lyrics by six-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles (Brave, Love Song), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Les Dangereuse Liasons, Waiting For Godot) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin, Finding Neverland).
"It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" — Chicago Tribune
"Waitress is a little slice of heaven!" — Entertainment Weekly
WHEN: June 26-July 1, various performances
WHERE: The Kentucky Center
TICKETS: $37-$109
CONTACT: here, 502.584.7777, in person at the box office (walk up & drive thru). Groups of 10 or more, call 502.569.3060.
Taylor Swift
Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium
This marks the fifth concert tour by the 28-year-old Reading, Pennsylvania-born singer-songwriter and is in support of Swift’s sixth studio album, Reputation (Big Machine Records), which she also executive produced. Featured artists included on the album are English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and American rapper Future.
As a songwriter, Swift has been honored by the Nashville Songwriters Association, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and was included in Rolling Stone's 2015 list of the ‘100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time.’ However, even those stellar achievements have not stopped the stinging vocal criticism of Swift’s songwriting ability over the years, resulting in the 10-time Grammy®-winning artist finally publicly responding, “For a female to write about her feelings and then be portrayed as some clingy, insane, desperate girlfriend in need of making you marry her and have kids with her, I think that's taking something that potentially should be celebrated — a woman writing about her feelings in a confessional way — that's taking it and turning it and twisting it into something that is frankly a little sexist.”
WHEN: June 30 @7pm (rain or shine)
WHERE: Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium, 2800 S. Floyd St.
TICKETS: $43-$950
CONTACT: here
*handicapped accessible
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!