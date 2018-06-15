The Business of 'True Beauty'

Janna Flowers has recently expanded her business to include a second Clique Boutique in Holiday Manor Shopping Center. Photos by Melissa Donald It’s a new season environmentally and mentally for owner and esthetician Janna Flowers as she recently opened her second











How can she balance it all? “When it comes to balancing work life and mom life,” Janna says, “I also want to be a role model for my daughter and for her to see women empowering one another and pursuing their dreams. If someone wants to be a stay-at-home mom, I support that as well. Life is about finding our passions and encouraging one another to reach goals.”



Clique Boutique has been a stepping stone to success for several women. Janna encourages her employees toward growth and teamwork.

Both locations (the first location is in Crescent Hill) have the same personal touches that are on trend with the Clique brand. Everything is light, bright, and glowing, from the touches of gold to the faux fur rugs.



Janna is proud of the team she has built around her and of the stepping stone her business has been for other women. “I’ve employed a lot of women over the last decade, and it has empowered them to grow within our company, and a few have even left to start their own companies,” Janna says. “I love knowing that I helped them get their professional lives started. Of course, I love the team that has stayed with me, as I am so proud to say I know them, work with them, and add positivity and prosperity into their lives as they add into mine.”



