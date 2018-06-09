How She Uses her Power to Positively Impact People

|Samantha Huber is general manager of Neatbeat salon.
With a goal of more than highlighting the natural beauty of its guests, Neatbeat salon’s mission is to create a culture that feels like family.
They were best friends since age 16, and Samantha Huber and Heather Yurko, owner of Neatbeat turned their friendship into a working relationship when Samantha became general manager of the salon. Samantha’s job is to implement the concept Positively Impacting People (PIP), teaching the 25 artists in the salon that through their own perspectives, attitudes, and behaviors, they have the power to change people through the experiences they have in their chairs.
Samantha lives a Zen-like lifestyle, and her beliefs are strongly interwoven into the mission of the salon. She calls it “synergy.”
Her creative flow is what we love about her. It’s the manner in which she prepares for her day to be filled with peace and positive energy.
Her morning ritual begins at 6 with a trip to the gym. When she gets home, she drinks orange juice and puts on LA Pure eye masks (24K gold collagen eye masks from Amazon, 15 sets for $19.99) while she then drinks her coffee. She writes down five things she’s thankful for in her ITF (I’m Thankful For) journal, something she was prompted to do by Heather in 2015. Samantha says that gratitude has changed her entire life.
|Samantha writes down five things she is thankful for in her journal.
The final part of her morning routine involves yoga after journaling. She lights two candles in the room. Then she does three sun salutations, sits or lies in child’s pose for five breaths, and finishes with meditation for five to 10 minutes with a lengthy spine, focusing on her breathing.
|Samantha pays special attention to the type of energy she brings to herself and others.
Samantha's mantras:
- Be still and know. When you are still, when you love yourself, everything will work out for the highest good.
- Observe. Accept. Release. When negative feelings arise, she thinks upon these words. They are powerful to her and make her aware of the energy she brings to the table every day.
