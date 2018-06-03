Here's a New Lunch Plus Fun

|This Salmon burger topped with Sriracha sauce (optional) and side of sweet potato fries is available at
Game on Lexington Road. Photos by Melissa Donald
The Lunch
Game
2295 Lexington Road, Louisville
Monday-Saturday 11am-2pm, 5-10pm; Sunday: Closed
Louisville is well known for its outstanding food scene, and Game is one of the many reasons why. Offering anything from a kangaroo burger to fried frog legs to some of the best Scotch eggs you’ll ever have, Game has a plate to please any appetite. Aside from its specialty exotic meats, the restaurant also serves up one of the best veggie burgers I’ve ever eaten. For out-of-this world flavor, try the Grilled Corn, Poblano, Garbanzo Veggie burger and add truffle oil to your side of hand-cut fries. (Yes, the truffle oil is absolutely worth the extra $2.)
|Game's menu features: (back left) a salmon burger with sweet potato fries; (back right) grilled corn, poblano, and garbanzo veggie burger with grilled corn on the cob; and (front) Scotch eggs with pork belly.
The menu is complete with a delicious selection of appetizers, salads, and even an option to build-your-own burger. Meat options include: wagyu, duck, alpaca, and wild boar, just to name a few. A wide variety of cheeses, breads, toppings, and sauces are also available to round out your perfect burger.
The cozy, rustic decor offers lots of natural light. Game is an absolute must-try on your bucket list of Louisville restaurants.
|Scotch eggs with pork belly at Game.
General Eccentric
1600 Bardstown Road, Louisville
Monday-Saturday 11am-7pm; Sunday 12-5pm
Take a short drive (less than two miles, to be exact) down Cherokee Parkway, and you’ll find General Eccentric, an adorable, locally owned clothing boutique located at the corner of Bardstown Road and Bonnycastle Avenue. General Eccentric offers the latest in fashion trends, and its prices are affordable.
|This display at General Eccentric features a dress with plenty of ideas for accompanying accessories.
|General Eccentric offers trendy fashions at affordable prices.
|An attractive display of small accessories at General Eccentric.
