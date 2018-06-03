Here's a New Lunch Plus Fun

This Salmon burger topped with Sriracha sauce (optional) and side of sweet potato fries is available at

Game on Lexington Road. Photos by Melissa Donald





Game's menu features: (back left) a salmon burger with sweet potato fries; (back right) grilled corn, poblano, and garbanzo veggie burger with grilled corn on the cob; and (front) Scotch eggs with pork belly.

Scotch eggs with pork belly at Game.

This display at General Eccentric features a dress with plenty of ideas for accompanying accessories.

General Eccentric offers trendy fashions at affordable prices.

An attractive display of small accessories at General Eccentric.

2295 Lexington Road, LouisvilleMonday-Saturday 11am-2pm, 5-10pm; Sunday: ClosedLouisville is well known for its outstanding food scene, and Game is one of the many reasons why. Offering anything from a kangaroo burger to fried frog legs to some of the best Scotch eggs you’ll ever have, Game has a plate to please any appetite. Aside from its specialty exotic meats, the restaurant also serves up one of the best veggie burgers I’ve ever eaten. For out-of-this world flavor, try the Grilled Corn, Poblano, Garbanzo Veggie burger and add truffle oil to your side of hand-cut fries. (Yes, the truffle oil is absolutely worth the extra $2.)The menu is complete with a delicious selection of appetizers, salads, and even an option to build-your-own burger. Meat options include: wagyu, duck, alpaca, and wild boar, just to name a few. A wide variety of cheeses, breads, toppings, and sauces are also available to round out your perfect burger.The cozy, rustic decor offers lots of natural light. Game is an absolute must-try on your bucket list of Louisville restaurants.1600 Bardstown Road, LouisvilleMonday-Saturday 11am-7pm; Sunday 12-5pmTake a short drive (less than two miles, to be exact) down Cherokee Parkway, and you’ll find General Eccentric, an adorable, locally owned clothing boutique located at the corner of Bardstown Road and Bonnycastle Avenue. General Eccentric offers the latest in fashion trends, and its prices are affordable.The fun and perfectly decorated window display always catches my attention as I’m driving down Bardstown Road — you’re sure to spot a dress, jumpsuit, or accessory for any occasion. General Eccentric receives new shipments weekly and prides itself on only ordering limited quantities of each item. This ensures that its inventory always has something new and original to offer its customers.