Friday, June 15, 2018
Do You Know Someone Who Deserves This Award?
Show us your innovation and you — or someone you nominate — could be one of our Today’s Transitions Innovation Award winners. The Today’s Transitions Innovation Award is given to companies and individuals who are developing cutting-edge techniques that improve the quality of life and healthcare for older adults. The winners will be featured in the winter issue of Today’s Transitions and November issue of Today’s Woman. Submit your nomination by August 10.
at 3:00 PM
