What To Do This Weekend

This weekend, remember one of Louisville's greatest native sons, browse art in a beautiful setting, party under the lights, and more.
Read on for exciting ways to spend your weekend:
- Celebrate the late, great Muhammad Ali during the second annual I Am Ali Festival, featuring local arts and cultural groups, performances and events, films, entertainment, and other activities throughout the city that reinforce Muhammad Ali’s great legacy as a global citizen, athlete, and humanitarian. As part of the festival, come listen to the Stories of Ali: Ali's West End program, which will feature contemporaries of Ali, his neighbors and schoolmates, who will share their memories of Ali and will paint a picture of what it was like to grow up in the West End of Louisville, Kentucky during the mid-twentieth century.
- Stop by historic Butchertown for the Butchertown Art Fair, presented on a beautiful tree lined street amongst 19th century homes and featuring over 100 artists from throughout the nation, music, food, and more.
- Drink a cocktail, listen to live entertainment and watch racing under the lights and lasers at Downs After Dark - Neon Nights at Churchill Downs.
- Take the family to the 44th annual Portland Festival with food, games, rides, arts, crafts, music, and more.
- Check out The Louisville Crashers at the opening of the Coca-Cola Summer Concert Series at the Jeffersonville RiverStage. Or watch the first Twilight Cinema movie night, featuring Despicable Me 3.
- Enjoy craft beers and more at the 13th annual Fest of Ale, featuring over 100 breweries, seven craft beer distributors, eight fine wine distributors, and more, at the New Albany Amphitheater.
