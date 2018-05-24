What To Do This Weekend

This weekend, choose meaningful ways to remember those that fought for our freedoms, enjoy outdoor festivals centered around music or food, and more.
Check out our picks below for a fabulous long weekend:
- Help place 15,000 flags from veterans’ graves to form the large letters “USA” at the Flags4Vets 2018 Memorial Day Vigil on the North Great Lawn. You can also attend a Memorial Day observance presided over by Mayor Greg Fischer.
- Stop by the 17th annual Abbey Road on the River, the world's largest Beatles-inspired music festival, at the Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and enjoy over 250 Beatles and 60’s themed concerts performed by 50 different bands from around the world, including the headliners America and Vanilla Fudge.
- Be drawn in by the sound of steel drums and the savory smell of Caribbean-inspired food at the Kentucky Reggae Festival, featuring live music, arts, crafts, jewelry, beads, and more.
- Venture through the hilly countryside to Starlight, Indiana, for the 35th annual Starlight Strawberry Festival, where you can enjoy a build-your-own-strawberry-shortcake bar, live music, craft booths, festival games, and more.
- Stop by Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment to Shop For A Cause: Benefitting the Spondylitis Association of America, where 10 percent of sales for the day will be donated to the SAA. Last year, Sassy Fox owner Jessica Moreland was diagnosed with the auto-immune disease.
- Grab your sidewalk chalk and come Color the Courtyard at this family friendly event at Underground Station in New Albany, Indiana.
- Help honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting for our country at the Clarksville Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veterans' Place War Memorial in Clarksville, Indiana. The event will feature an honor guard, patriotic music, prayers for the fallen, and more.
- The Butterflies n’ Blooms exhibit has made its return to the Louisville Zoo, where you can walk among hundreds of native butterflies sipping nectar from colorful flowers in a 1,000 square foot outdoor flight house.
