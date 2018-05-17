What To Do This Weekend





See below for some fun weekend ideas:





This year's 10th annual Buy Local Fair at Louisville Water Tower Park will feature over 180 local business booths, including food and drink vendors, artists and craftspeople, farmers, and more.

Take on a 5K course with 20 physically challenging obstacles (including climbing walls and mud) at the Down & Dirty Obstacle Mud Run at Wendell Moore Park in LaGrange, Kentucky.





Bring the kids to Family Adventure Day at Churchill Downs, featuring a day of racing and family activities including pony rides, inflatables, petting zoo, stick horse races, face painting, and more.







Check out the historic Toonerville neighborhood of Old Louisville at Old Louisville Springfest, an outdoor festival featuring three days of vendors, artists, music, food trucks, classic cars, street performers, Kidszone, bourbon slushies, beer, history, and more.







See the final two free 90-minute, family-friendly traveling performances of Kentucky Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville, Indiana, or Story Avenue Park.





Get your groove back as Waterfront Dancing returns for its fifth year at the waterfront.







The outdoors are calling your name this weekend as several events are taking place in parks and outside venues. Get some fresh air and enjoy the warmer weather with free outdoor plays, open air fairs, outdoor dancing, and more.