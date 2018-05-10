What To Do This Weekend











Stroll the sidewalks of historic downtown Jeffersonville and enjoy chocolate at 16 different tasting stations at the Chocolate Lovers Stroll. Also, sample food from Jeffersonville’s best restaurants at the Taste of Jeffersonville tonight at Kye’s I & II.





Enjoy some "good vibrations" with the Beach Boys at The Kentucky Center.





Stop by the Louisville Free Public Library to see it transformed into a giant classroom at the How-To Festival 2018 and take part in free, interactive learning experiences such as learning how to Flamenco dance, to work metal like a blacksmith, raise goats, and more.





Celebrate spring and the start of the outdoor Biergarten season at 2018 Maifest, presented by the German-American Club and featuring live music, dancing, Gemütlichkeit, German food, children's playground, and more.







Explore some of our city’s local crafts, artwork, produce, jewelry, and more at the Louisville Open Air Fair at Sullivan University.





Journey through the public and private worlds of pop culture mega-icon Grace Jones through Sophie Fiennes’ documentary Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami at the Speed Museum.





Watch as close to 600 girls cross the finish line at the Girls on the Run Louisville 5K at The Parklands at Floyd’s Fork — the culminating event for Girls on the Run teams after months of practice. Each girl participating runs the race with a running buddy — a mom, dad, aunt, older sibling, friend, or coach cheering them on along the way. Or enjoy an early morning adventure at the 25th annual Throo the Zoo 5K at the Louisville Zoo. All finishers will receive a commemorative medal, and proceeds provide enrichment activities for the animals.







Enjoy the sights and sounds of Oldham County's biggest concert series — the fifth Annual Foxhollow Farm Sunset Concert Series — featuring live music, farm fresh food, craft beers, and more. Roanoke, with Alanna Fugate & The Boxwine Prophets kick off the first concert in the summer series.





Also, all of the many events listed below could be made more special by inviting that special mother or mother figure in your life to come along: