Kentucky Derby Day is almost here! Place a bet and sip a cold Mint Julep as you watch “the most exciting two minutes in sports.” But before the main event on Saturday, there are lots of other events to enjoy.
See below for what to do this weekend:
- Catch Judah & The Lion tonight, playing at Waterfront Jam, with guests The Brook & The Bluff. Also check out Lost Kings featuring special guest Grandtheft at the Derby Eve Jam. Admission to both concerts is free with a 2018 Pegasus Pin.
- Cheer as the Republic Bank Pegasus® Parade marches down Broadway today, showcasing some of the nation’s finest marching bands and equestrian units, along with inflatable characters and colorful floats. Today's Family magazine is a proud media sponsor of this event.
- Be a part of the Pink Out on Oaks Day, and enjoy the races, a breast cancer Survivors Parade, the Longines Fashion Contest, and more.
- Attend a gala to raise money for a good cause, such as the Lung Association Derby Eve Gala at the Seelbach Hotel featuring the Burning Las Vegas band; the Unbridled Eve Derby Gala (sold out) at the Galt House supporting Blessings in a Backpack; or the annual celebrity-packed Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala.
- Bring your friends and family to enjoy the Mariachis, balloons, face-painting, piñatas, dance performances, and Latino salsa groups at Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, a free festival at 4th Street Live!
- Dress up in costume if you want and pick up some freebies as part of Free Comic Book Day. Check here for participating area stores.
- Dress up and celebrate all things Star Wars at the free Star Wars Day at Silver Street Park in New Albany, Indiana, with Jedi combat lessons taught by the Louisville Jedi Academy, costume contests for youth and adults, games, door prizes, and lots of Star Wars characters to meet.
