What I Wore: Rachel Sandrella

Rachel Sandrella works as an Urban Missionary at Love Thy Neighborhood “My sense of style tends to be inspired by romantic/bohemian looks. For my shape, I like more flowy materials. When I shop for clothes, I like to look for items that don’t draw a lot of attention to my stomach, but still reflect my personality.”“I watched jessakae.com for a while and fell in love with their clothing options. I don’t normally shop online, but when the clothes are adorable and fit my style, I feel like it’s worth the risk and that’s how I bought this dress.”I love hoop earrings and gold. But I really love simplicity when it comes to my style. A Little bit really goes a long way, but I have so much fun with my makeup that I try to balance it by simplifying my jewelry. Jessa Kae - $40 Nordstrom Rack - (Brand) Mellrose and Market - $50 Old Navy - $10 Navy Old - $7 Hot Topic - $17 TJ MAXX - Kate and Alex - $20