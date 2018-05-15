What I Wore: Rachel Sandrella

By Aubrey Hillis
Rachel Sandrella works as an Urban Missionary at Love Thy Neighborhood.
Her Sense of Style: “My sense of style tends to be inspired by romantic/bohemian looks. For my shape, I like more flowy materials. When I shop for clothes, I like to look for items that don’t draw a lot of attention to my stomach, but still reflect my personality.”
How Did You Piece This Outfit Together? “I watched jessakae.com for a while and fell in love with their clothing options. I don’t normally shop online, but when the clothes are adorable and fit my style, I feel like it’s worth the risk and that’s how I bought this dress.”
Why Did You Choose Those Accessories? I love hoop earrings and gold. But I really love simplicity when it comes to my style. A Little bit really goes a long way, but I have so much fun with my makeup that I try to balance it by simplifying my jewelry.
Dress - Jessa Kae - $40
Shoes - Nordstrom Rack - (Brand) Mellrose and Market - $50
Necklace - Old Navy - $10
Earrings - Old Navy - $7
Nose Ring - Hot Topic - $17
Purse - TJ MAXX - Kate and Alex - $20
