Take Mom Out for Lunch Plus Fun in NuLu

The Lunch
Known for its wood-fired brick oven pizza, Garage Bar is located in the Nulu neighborhood at 700 E. Market St. At first glance, you might think you have stumbled upon a head-on automobile collision, but don’t be so quick to dial for help. Don’t worry, the two cars crashed into each other is a sculpture that gives a nod to the building’s original use. Garage Bar’s interesting and dramatic exterior display pays tribute to its rich history as a once historic saloon and auto service garage. It now provides a wide selection of craft beers, and some of the best pizza in Louisville comes from that wood-fired brick oven.
|Photos by Melissa Donald
But Garage Bar’s delicious offerings also expand beyond its regular pizza options. A few of my favorite menu items are: pickled vegetables, quinoa salad, and the Brussels sprouts pizza. And your order won’t be complete without a housemade soda — lavender lemon is a personal favorite!
Garage Bar
700 East Market
502.749.7100
Monday-Thursday 5-10pm
Friday and Saturday 11am-11pm
Sunday 11am-10pm
The Fun
After filling up on your favorite pizza and enjoying a craft beer at Garage Bar, take a few steps down Market Street to indulge in an upscale furniture and gift shopping experience. It has been voted one of the top 17 furniture stores in Louisville by Expertise (a website that rates businesses across cities), and Red Tree Furniture offers a high quality yet affordable line of handcrafted products.
The store features imported furniture, gifts, and lighting along with home/office accessories. This is definitely a shopping experience. You can get lost in the many rooms of this multi-storied shop on the corner. Definitely a fun place to be. Aside from its own unique furniture and gift selection, Red Tree also gives many local artists a place to feature their talented work. From hand blown glass pieces to one-of-a-kind paintings, Red Tree encourages patrons to “shop local,” and these amazing pieces certainly make that an easy decision.
Red Tree Furniture
701 East Market
502.582.2555
Monday-Thursday 10am-5pm
Friday and Saturday 10am-6pm
Sunday 10am-4pm
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!