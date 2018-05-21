Tailoring Her American Dream

Sherry is working on an alteration for one of her clients. Photos by Aubrey Hillis

Walk in the door of this business woman’s storefront, and you step into the thick of a sewing shop where you are greeted and your tailoring begins within minutes.Sherry Yang, owner and operator of Image Maker Sherry's Alterations, is living out the American dream. To get to where she is, Sherry immigrated to the U.S. and worked in a few restaurants and at a male clothing store, where she managed clothing alterations. She realized she didn’t receive the same alteration requests as from her clients in Taiwan, because everyone in Taiwan is “mostly” the same size, Sherry says. “American’s come in all shapes and sizes.”“When you see clients thriving in clothing you helped them with, it makes you feel good about the work you do,” Sherry says. “I develop such a strong relationship with my clients that I’ve been to their weddings, pageants, and I receive messages of gratitude just because I take the time to know who they are outside of my shop. The more I know them, the better I am at making sure they are pulling the look they want into their personal and professional lives.”Her success is heard within the sounds of her shop at 9800 Shelbyville Rd in Louisville — from clients sharing with her about their lives as they’re fitted, to the light whisper of the sewing machines, to clients dropping in to pick up items.She is living her American dream.