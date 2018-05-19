Spring Pasta Salad With Basil Vinaigrette

By Paige Rhodes
This pasta salad is perfect for taking on the go. Pack up a bottle of Prosecco, a few types of meats and cheeses, and a crusty baguette to go along with it, and you’ll set the scene for a special spring picnic.
Prep Time: 15 Mins
Cook Time: 10 Mins Serves: 8-12
Ingredients
For the Vinaigrette
1 shallot, quartered
2 cups tightly packed fresh basil, leaves only
1 large clove garlic
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/2 cup olive oil
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon salt
For the Pasta Salad
1 pound whole wheat penne pasta
1-pint halved cherry tomatoes
1 cup fresh or frozen peas
1 peach, chopped
1/2 cup baby arugula
12 ounces mini mozzarella balls, drained and halved salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
For the Vinaigrette
Combine all the ingredients for the vinaigrette in a blender and blend on high until very smooth, about 1 minute. Set aside.
For the Pasta Salad
Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat and stir in the penne pasta. Cook according to package instructions, about 7-9 minutes. Drain the pasta and rinse with cold water in a colander. Shake off the excess water and place the pasta in a large bowl. Add the tomatoes, peas, chopped peach, arugula, and mozzarella balls over the pasta. Pour the vinaigrette over the top and toss well to coat. Taste, then season with salt and pepper as needed.
