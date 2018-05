Spring Pasta Salad With Basil Vinaigrette

Ingredients

This pasta salad is perfect for taking on the go. Pack up a bottle of Prosecco, a few types of meats and cheeses, and a crusty baguette to go along with it, and you’ll set the scene for a special spring picnic. Prep Time: 15 MinsCook Time: 10 Mins Serves: 8-121 shallot, quartered2 cups tightly packed fresh basil, leaves only1 large clove garlic1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes1/2 cup olive oil1/4 cup fresh lemon juice1 teaspoon salt1 pound whole wheat penne pasta1-pint halved cherry tomatoes1 cup fresh or frozen peas1 peach, chopped1/2 cup baby arugula12 ounces mini mozzarella balls, drained and halved salt and pepper to tasteCombine all the ingredients for the vinaigrette in a blender and blend on high until very smooth, about 1 minute. Set aside.Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat and stir in the penne pasta. Cook according to package instructions, about 7-9 minutes. Drain the pasta and rinse with cold water in a colander. Shake off the excess water and place the pasta in a large bowl. Add the tomatoes, peas, chopped peach, arugula, and mozzarella balls over the pasta. Pour the vinaigrette over the top and toss well to coat. Taste, then season with salt and pepper as needed.Find more recipes from Paige here