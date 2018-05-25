Living with a 'Bucket List' Mindset: Jessie Browning

"I’ve never really had clear goals,” Jessie Browning says. “I’ve been inspired by something in the moment and done that.”She started saying she wanted to be a police officer in the eighth grade, although her father, who had been in law enforcement, expressly warned her against it. After graduating from high school in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Jessie became a police aide in an internship program that helped people under age 21 get their foot in the door so they could become sworn officers once they were of age.