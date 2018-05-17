Kim says: “Here are Three Things to do Before You Remodel”

By Tiffany White
Starting a home remodeling project can be easier to execute when you know how to find the right types of services. Kim Foster, owner of Window World, has turned her business into a one-stop shop for clients who want more than windows. The company offers siding, doors, gutters, and roofing as part of its exterior home remodeling service.
Kim shares three things homeowners should consider when planning a home remodeling project.
- Use a company that has a good reputation. “We have great affiliations,” Kim says. “We’ve got the Good Housekeeping seal on our windows, and different people that partner with us, like Dave Ramsey.”
- Research a company’s warranty first. “A lot of companies do a prorated warranty on their products so after 10 years, you have to start paying money,” Kim says. “Ours is a genuine lifetime warranty, so you can call us 20 years from now and we will replace a window or repair a screen free of charge.”
- Choose quality products. “You want quality for the durability and longevity of your home,” Kim says.
