In the Neighborhood: Changes These Women are Making Physically, Spiritually, and Mentally

Lindsay Clark

Sometimes it’s hard to open up to a friend or family member, let alone a complete stranger. The women who braved the gusty winds on a cold April day along the Big Four Bridge could’ve chosen to be as cold as it was outside. Instead, I was welcomed into their stories. I listened as they shared tales of hurt, triumph, and beautiful chaos. The congruent posture of these women was a refined contentment, at peace with their circumstances and inspiring others to feel the same. I left feeling much warmer – on the inside at least.









“Part of my day is spent praying and meditating. I pray every morning on my knees and read a daily meditation. Then I meditate for 15 minutes. It’s become a big part of my life. It’s been helpful in dealing with everyday stresses.”



“I started going to a counselor. That’s been helpful because I only know how to deal with situations based on my own experiences. It’s nice to hear a different point of view.”



“As a result of all three things — physical, spiritual, and mental changes — I’m able to deal with things more maturely, like acceptance of other people and things that happen in life.”



— Lindsay Clark



Dona Meers, right, with mother Betty Meers “I changed jobs about six months ago and now I work at Family Health Centers in Louisville. We help families at all levels, but we work with a lot of immigrants. It’s the most satisfying work I’ve ever done. The staff there is really diverse, which I really enjoy. It’s the best job ever.”



“I’m starting to realize that I might need God to start changing my bad habits, like my tendency to be negative sometimes.”



— Dona Meers





“My body is starting to feel my age, and I’m challenged with staying fit. I go to water aerobics two times a week, and I have a little dog that’s a big part of my life. I walk him every day.”



“When I lost my brother in 2017, I had to fight depression. We did a lot of things together. We traveled all over and took classes at the university.”





— Betty Meers