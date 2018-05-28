In the Neighborhood: Changes These Women are Making Physically, Spiritually, and Mentally

|Lindsay Clark
Sometimes it’s hard to open up to a friend or family member, let alone a complete stranger. The women who braved the gusty winds on a cold April day along the Big Four Bridge could’ve chosen to be as cold as it was outside. Instead, I was welcomed into their stories. I listened as they shared tales of hurt, triumph, and beautiful chaos. The congruent posture of these women was a refined contentment, at peace with their circumstances and inspiring others to feel the same. I left feeling much warmer – on the inside at least.
“I started running three miles a day. I’ve done it for the last three months. I started Weight Watchers last January. I’ve lost probably 30 pounds because of it.”
— Lindsay Clark
“I changed jobs about six months ago and now I work at Family Health Centers in Louisville. We help families at all levels, but we work with a lot of immigrants. It’s the most satisfying work I’ve ever done. The staff there is really diverse, which I really enjoy. It’s the best job ever.”
“I’m starting to realize that I might need God to start changing my bad habits, like my tendency to be negative sometimes.”
— Dona Meers
“The biggest change in my life was going back to school and finishing with a doctorate at age 50.”
— Lindsay Clark
|Dona Meers, right, with mother Betty Meers
— Dona Meers
“The biggest change in my life was going back to school and finishing with a doctorate at age 50.”
“My body is starting to feel my age, and I’m challenged with staying fit. I go to water aerobics two times a week, and I have a little dog that’s a big part of my life. I walk him every day.”
“When I lost my brother in 2017, I had to fight depression. We did a lot of things together. We traveled all over and took classes at the university.”
— Betty Meers
