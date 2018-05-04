Friday, May 4, 2018

Happy Oaks Day!



If you can't attend Oaks this year, partake in this drink inspired by the Oaks and make a toast.



 Today's Woman's version of the Lily
1 ounce vodka
1 ounce sweet and sour mix
1/4 ounce triple sec
3 ounces cranberry juice
Mix ingredients and pour over crushed Ice. Garnish with a blackberry and lemon wedge and enjoy!

Or try an alcohol free version.

Today's Woman's The Lily Bud
Mix 3 parts 100 percent Cranberry Juice
With 1 part Limeade and 3 Parts Sprite.

Pour over crushed ice and add a blackberry and lemon for garnish.

Katherine Mitchell is wearing: Hat by Rebecca's Hats, Veils and Accessories, $125. Photo by Melissa Donald 
