Happy Oaks Day!

If you can't attend Oaks this year, partake in this drink inspired by the Oaks and make a toast.1 ounce vodka1 ounce sweet and sour mix1/4 ounce triple sec3 ounces cranberry juiceMix ingredients and pour over crushed Ice. Garnish with a blackberry and lemon wedge and enjoy!Or try an alcohol free version.Mix 3 parts 100 percent Cranberry JuiceWith 1 part Limeade and 3 Parts Sprite.Pour over crushed ice and add a blackberry and lemon for garnish.