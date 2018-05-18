Go Ahead: Shine the Spotlight on Her

|Lindsay Reeves, director of operations and vice president at NOVA Salon, is a 2017 Way to Go Woman award recipient in the Professional category. Photo by Melissa Donald
Do you know a woman who deserves to be recognized for her accomplishments and talents? If so, nominate her for our Way to Go Woman Award.
We are searching for women under the age of 40 who have made a noteworthy impact in their community while improving the lives of others. Four winners will be chosen and featured in the September issue of Today’s Woman magazine. The nomination deadline is June 10.
