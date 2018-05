Chocolate Bourbon Butter Pecan Milkshakes

What do you get when you blend your favorite bourbon, chocolate, and butter pecan ice cream together? An epic boozy milkshake that tastes like a certain famous pie, that’s what! Step outside of the box and whip up this frosty dessert that’s ready for the winner’s circle.8 ounces dark chocolate ice cream8 ounces butter pecan ice cream½ cup whole milk¼ cup — ⅓ cup bourbon, to taste½ cup chocolate syrup, for garnish4 tablespoons pecan pieces, for garnishwhipped cream, for garnishCombine the ice creams and milk in a blender and blend until just smooth. Add the bourbon and mix until well combined.Pour the chocolate syrup into a shallow dish and dip the rim of your glasses into the syrup. Pour the milkshake into the glass, garnish with toasted pecans and whipped cream. Serve immediately.Find more Derby themed recipes from Paige here