Chocolate Bourbon Butter Pecan Milkshakes

What do you get when you blend your favorite bourbon, chocolate, and butter pecan ice cream together? An epic boozy milkshake that tastes like a certain famous pie, that’s what! Step outside of the box and whip up this frosty dessert that’s ready for the winner’s circle.
Ingredients
8 ounces dark chocolate ice cream
8 ounces butter pecan ice cream
½ cup whole milk
¼ cup — ⅓ cup bourbon, to taste
½ cup chocolate syrup, for garnish
4 tablespoons pecan pieces, for garnish
whipped cream, for garnish
Instructions
Combine the ice creams and milk in a blender and blend until just smooth. Add the bourbon and mix until well combined.
Pour the chocolate syrup into a shallow dish and dip the rim of your glasses into the syrup. Pour the milkshake into the glass, garnish with toasted pecans and whipped cream. Serve immediately.
