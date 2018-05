Carley Randall’s Top Five Beauty Products

Styling hair was always something Carley loved and did well. During her early 20s, friends would ask her to do their hair on their wedding days. This made choosing to attend cosmetology school a no-brainer for Carley. She attended Empire Beauty School on Chenoweth Lane while working at Rebecca’s Wedding Boutique . After graduation, Carley began doing both hair and makeup full-time, specializing in special events and weddings.Carley is a huge believer in using a medium to full coverage liquid or cream foundation, applied over moisturized skin that has been prepped with BECCA Backlight Priming Filter , a highlighter and primer in one that glows through the foundation. After that preparatory routine, any makeup can be applied.To keep her hair looking healthy and fabulous, Carley washes it every four days, styling as needed with a curling iron each day. (Her tip is to move the hair part over a bit each day to keep it looking fresh.)Carley Randall’s Top 5 Beauty Products: Beautycounter Caramel Blusher (perfect for lips, eyes, and cheeks)Her mantra: