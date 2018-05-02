Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Birds Eye View

Katherine Mitchell is wearing: Hat by Abbie's Designer Hats, abbieshats@yahoo.com, $155. Photos by Melissa Donald




Keep all eyes on you and the hat.
Hat by Hats Off By Helen, $170

at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...