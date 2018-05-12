Best Bodies: Terri Weber

AGE 60
JOB Investor Relations Manager, Greater Louisville Inc.
WORKOUT SPOTS Jewish Community Center, Seneca Park, and the Parklands
PASSION I was not always fit. After my divorce, I started playing tennis but also started drinking. Finally with the encouragement of my support team, I stopped drinking and have been sober for 25 years. I exercise regularly as part of my health and wellness. The exercise reward is energy, happiness, physical, and mental strength.
|Photos by Melissa Donald
MOTIVATION As part of my recovery, exercise helps me stay strong and focused. I’m happy when I can walk or run outside. I feel a sense of accomplishment when I complete my 10,000 steps per day.
BIGGEST EXCUSE I don’t have excuses — I have gym memberships, the great outdoors, and I can do exercises in my basement. If I only have 15 minutes, I will get something done.
