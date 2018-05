Best Bodies: Terri Weber

Photos by Melissa Donald

60Investor Relations Manager, Greater Louisville Inc Seneca Park , and the Parklands I was not always fit. After my divorce, I started playing tennis but also started drinking. Finally with the encouragement of my support team, I stopped drinking and have been sober for 25 years. I exercise regularly as part of my health and wellness. The exercise reward is energy, happiness, physical, and mental strength.Taking my grandchildren hiking in the Parklands has been a great accomplishment. Celebrating turning 60 by Hiking in Zion & Bryce National Parks and St. George Utah.As part of my recovery, exercise helps me stay strong and focused. I’m happy when I can walk or run outside. I feel a sense of accomplishment when I complete my 10,000 steps per day.I don’t have excuses — I have gym memberships, the great outdoors, and I can do exercises in my basement. If I only have 15 minutes, I will get something done.