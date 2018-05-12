Saturday, May 12, 2018

Best Bodies: Terri Weber

TERRI WEBER
AGE 60
JOB Investor Relations Manager, Greater Louisville Inc.
WORKOUT SPOTS Jewish Community Center, Seneca Park, and the Parklands

PASSION I was not always fit. After my divorce, I started playing tennis but also started drinking. Finally with the encouragement of my support team, I stopped drinking and have been sober for 25 years. I exercise regularly as part of my health and wellness. The exercise reward is energy, happiness, physical, and mental strength.

Photos by Melissa Donald 
BIG WIN Taking my grandchildren hiking in the Parklands has been a great accomplishment. Celebrating turning 60 by Hiking in Zion & Bryce National Parks and St. George Utah.
MOTIVATION As part of my recovery, exercise helps me stay strong and focused. I’m happy when I can walk or run outside. I feel a sense of accomplishment when I complete my 10,000 steps per day.
BIGGEST EXCUSE I don’t have excuses — I have gym memberships, the great outdoors, and I can do exercises in my basement. If I only have 15 minutes, I will get something done.

Are you trying to start an exercise regimen? If so, what is your fitness goal?  Or if you already exercise regularly, what keeps you motivated? 
