A Simple Money Solution for Your Loved One

When your loved one needs long-term care but has limited income, knowing how to handle the situation can be intimidating.
Roy Keibler, founder of Keibler and Sutherland dba Keibler and Associates, Inc., along with his wife Liz and Case Director Lisa Sutherland, are working together to make sure clients who are in this situation are able to get the medical care they need without losing all of their assets. The company secures financial assistance for their clients to help them pay for the cost of their care through either Medicaid or the Veterans Aid and Attendance benefit. Roy talks about what clients can expect when they use the service.
A: “The average nursing home costs $7,000-$8,000 a month. Many of the people we are seeing make $1,000-$1,250 per month, so they’ll lose $6,000 a month. That is $75,000 a year. We help them save a huge amount of their assets.”
Q: What happens during the client consultation?
A: “We meet with the family concerning their financial resources available, then offer various financial options and create a plan for how to secure financial assistance. The consultation is free.”
Q: How does the process work?
A: “We take them all the way through filing a Medicaid application and then all the way through to approval. If the individual has real estate that needs to be sold, we have realtors who work with us to handle the real estate. We have other outside sources that help with all the ancillary things needed such as attorneys, accountants, facility placement, individual assessment, etc.”
