Saturday, April 14, 2018

You Can't Go Wrong with a Classic Derby Outfit

Kendall Merrick is the general manager at Oxmoor Center. Photos by Melissa Donald 



If you're not comfortable with wearing bold colors, go for a simple understated look without sacrificing style. Choosing a dress or other type of clothing in neutral tones like navy blue, white, and black make it easier for you to add in color wherever you choose  whether it's your jewelry, lipstick, or shoes.     



Kendall is wearing (above): Hat by Maureen's Creation, $500. Dress, Banana Republic, $128. Bracelet, $12; earrings, $8; necklace, $15 all available at Versona. 

Terryl McCray is an insurance agent for State Farm and a Louisville Urban League board member. 
Terryl is wearing: Necklace, Sandi’s Styles, $28. Bracelet, $15; earrings, $15; clutch, $40 all available at Versona. Feather boa, Hobby Lobby, $9. Model provided dress and shoes.             



