You Can't Go Wrong with a Classic Derby Outfit

|Kendall Merrick is the general manager at Oxmoor Center. Photos by Melissa Donald
If you're not comfortable with wearing bold colors, go for a simple understated look without sacrificing style. Choosing a dress or other type of clothing in neutral tones like navy blue, white, and black make it easier for you to add in color wherever you choose — whether it's your jewelry, lipstick, or shoes.
Kendall is wearing (above): Hat by Maureen's Creation, $500. Dress, Banana Republic, $128. Bracelet, $12; earrings, $8; necklace, $15 all available at Versona.
|Terryl McCray is an insurance agent for State Farm and a Louisville Urban League board member.
Terryl is wearing: Necklace, Sandi’s Styles, $28. Bracelet, $15; earrings, $15; clutch, $40 all available at Versona. Feather boa, Hobby Lobby, $9. Model provided dress and shoes.
