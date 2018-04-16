Monday, April 16, 2018

Works of Art for Your Head

Hats by Rebecca, $125. Photos by Melissa Donald 


 Pick one of these masterpieces to accent your Derby outfit.



Haven's Millinery, $360


KY Derby Hats, $120, 415.748.9773


Kenzie Kapp Custom Hats, $450


The Willow Tree, $279

at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...