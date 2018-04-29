Sunday, April 29, 2018
Winefest is Coming
The Kentucky Derby Festival WineFest gives you a chance to sample wines from wineries located in Kentucky and Indiana and purchase the perfect one for your Derby party. With over 100 wines to choose from, this is a favorite event you won't want to miss!
General Admission includes:
Wine tastings
Cooking demonstrations and paired samplings
Etched souvenir wine glass
WineFest event pin
VIP Admission includes the above, plus:
VIP entrance into private tent
Hors d'oeuvres by local restaurants
Barrel tastings
Private restrooms
