What To Do This Weekend

It's Derby season, and the KY Derby Festival is in full swing, so this weekend, make your way to some of the old favorites like the Balloon Glow, pictured above, and maybe check out a new event or two! Or you can catch a concert or attend a plant sale or art fair.
For details on these and other great ideas for fun this weekend, look below:
- YMCA Healthy Kids Day, a family friendly fitness event, will feature interactive activities, community vendors, inflatables, group exercise classes, and the miniFun Run! Today's Family magazine is a proud media sponsor of this event. The 11th annual Kentucky Derby Festival Health Fair will include health related exhibits, activities and screenings that families with children will find educational and entertaining — including an appearance by Doc McStuffins as well as other fun characters and entertainment like magic shows. Today's Transitions magazine is a proud media sponsor of this event.
Check the KY Derby Festival for information on all the events happening this weekend, including the Chow Wagon, Waterfront Jam Concert Series, Fest-a-Ville, BalloonFest, and more.
- Celebrate Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage with Celtic Woman's Homecoming, their new tour, stopping at the Louisville Palace.
- High school age girls can hone their interest in becoming involved, passionate, and engaged in the civic arena at the sixth Girls IdeaFestival, presented by Louisville Girls Leadership. The conference is intended to foster creativity, innovation, and transformative learning in high school girls, the adults in their lives, and male allies in the community to develop creative solutions to challenges girls face today.
- Be a part of Fan Fest Day 2018 - For the Fillies at the Kentucky Derby Museum and celebrate famous fillies, check out the new Winning Colors exhibit and the release of a commemorative Woodford Reserve Bottle, and more. Fan Fest Day offers a full day of family fun that celebrates the Thoroughbred industry, past and present.
- Find your favorite foliage at the Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Plant Sale in Crestwood, Kentucky.
- Make your way through more than 200 artists’ booths at the Cherokee Triangle Art Fair, an outdoor juried show that also includes a children’s parade and more.
- Catch some laughs at Kevin Hart: The Irresponsible Tour at the KFC Yum! Center.
- Kick off the magic of Derby week at Opening Night at Churchill Downs as it partners with the Fund for the Arts to combine the thrill of racing with the best of Louisville arts, including awards in the arts, performance by the Louisville Crashers and others, 10 live races, and more. Or you can attend Top Hats & Tiaras, a fundraiser for Mom's Closet Resource Center, featuring an evening in the private Trophy Room with private betting windows, a cash bar, access to a private terrace which overlooks the track, a silent auction, and more.
Look Ahead:
KY Proud WineFest (May 2) — Sample and learn more about the more than 66 wineries in Kentucky and nearly 30 in Indiana. Today's Woman magazine is a proud media sponsor of this event.
