What To Do This Weekend

This weekend, head down to the river to catch Thunder Over Louisville, one of the nation’s top air shows and one of the largest annual fireworks shows in the country. Also, from the Thunder FoodFest to the interactive display area to the kid’s play areas on the Great Lawn, there’s refreshments and entertainment for everyone. As always, Thunder kicks-off the two-week Kentucky Derby Festival.
Also, Earth Day falls on Sunday, so look below for more ideas for fun, entertainment, and education this weekend:
- Attend the official corporate kick-off of the 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival — the 61st annual They’re Off! Luncheon — at the Galt House on Friday, with an expected other 1,500 Derby Festival supporters and patrons. Guest speaker will be NBC Sports' Mike Tirico, host of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.
- Take part in the Louisville EarthWalk, a family-friendly 5K Walk at Iroquois Park to celebrate the planet and raise awareness about ways members of the community can take steps to create a more sustainable city.
- Celebrate Earth Day with the kids at Louisville Water Tower Park with showings of Dr. Seuss' The Lorax at 1 and 4pm, a Water Tower scavenger hunt, crafts, puzzles, and more.
- What better way to celebrate Earth Day than by planting a tree? Stop by any Rainbow Blossom location on Sunday and pick up a free, Kentucky grown Roughleaf Dogwood or Eastern Redbud tree.
- Join the Louisville Zoo on Zoocycle Sunday with WaterStep and Trees Louisville, where they will be partnering to recycle your gently used shoes to prevent pounds of waste from going into landfills and giving away about 100 trees on a first-come, first-served basis to help promote a rebuilding of Louisville’s tree canopy.
- Revisit hit after hit from the King of Pop at The Music of Michael Jackson at Whitney Hall. Songs from Jackson’s multi-platinum career — from I’ll Be There to The Way You Make Me Feel and more — will all be performed with a full orchestra and a rock band.
- Relive a timeless family comedy, or introduce it to your kids, at “Legends Never Die!” The Sandlot Celebrates 25 Years at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory. The hit movie is being celebrated with a mini-exhibit showcasing authentic props from the movie, artwork, and behind-the-scenes photography. The show runs through September 9.
Look Ahead:
- April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the Center for Women and Families is calling on individuals, groups, and organizations in Kentuckiana to show support for survivors by wearing denim on Wednesday, April 25, for Denim Day. Denim Day developed following a case in Italy in which a driving instructor sexually assaulted an 18-year-old student. (Read the full story behind Denim Day.) In addition to Denim Day on April 25, there will be a Workplace Sexual Harassment + Assault Summit at The Muhammad Ali Center, and leaders of for-profit, non-profit, and government workplaces are invited to attend. The event is free, but you must register to attend as space is limited.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!