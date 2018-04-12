What To Do This Weekend

Tonight mix, mingle and enjoy bourbon specialty drinks at the newest Kentucky Derby Festival event, BourbonVille. Taste signature drinks from Kentucky’s Bourbon distilleries, enjoy Bourbon-inspired cuisine, and meet the master distillers.

Enjoy local wine, beer, bourbon, coffee, and tea while sampling hors d'oeuvres at SeniorCare Experts' Sipp'n for Seniors event at Mellwood Arts Center. Three community leaders will also be honored for their work with seniors, and there will be a silent auction. Today's Transitions magazine is a media sponsor of this event.







Be visually intrigued at KMAC Couture: Art Walks the Runway, an evening where fashion designs as works of art come to life on the runway. Please join us in celebrating ingenuity, innovation, and process. (Seated tickets sold out. Standing room only available.)









Get your fill of tacos at the inaugural Louisville Taco Festival at the Fourth Street Live! Entertainment District, offering over 15 taco and food vendors, a margarita bar, tequila sampling, chili pepper eating contest, a kids' zone, live entertainment, and more.





Be present for the Queen's Coronation and enjoy an evening of dinner, dancing, and live entertainment at the Fillies Derby Ball® in the Galt House East Grand Ballroom. A portion of proceeds benefits the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation.







Tonight find your perfect Derby hat at Hats for Hope – a silent auction of hundreds of new, designer, and gently worn Derby hats as well as a variety of other gift packages – supporting Kosair Charities.



The 8th annual festival GonzoFest Louisville returns to the Louisville Free Public Library, featuring spoken word, panel discussions, a film screening, art, live music, and more.









Find a way to volunteer your time around the city during Give A Day: Mayor's Week of Service. Mayor Fischer urges citizens, businesses, and civic groups to join in and volunteer.











