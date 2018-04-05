What To Do This Weekend

Tonight you can get a deal on a beautiful Derby hat, and this weekend you can check out the beginning of the spring meet at Keeneland, see your favorite Disney characters master the ice, visit the new giraffe at the Louisville Zoo, celebrate Scottish heritage, see a play, and more.
See below for fun picks for the weekend:
- Over 400 hat samples will be available along with the Kentucky Derby Museum 2018 hat collection at Big Brims & Fancy Trims. No sample hat will be priced over $75, and many will be as low as $18. Enjoy hors d'oeuvres and beverages, live music, local boutiques and stylists, a meet and greet with Jenny Pfanenstiel of Formé Millinery, Official Milliner of the Kentucky Derby Museum, and more. Today's Woman is a media supporter of this event.
- Get your garden ready for spring with compost and hardwood bark mulch from the ZooPoopyDoo Compost and Mulch Sale, part of the Louisville Zoo's Party for the Planet: A Month-Long Celebration of the Earth. And while you're there, meet Kianga, a new 1-year-old Masai giraffe that has made the zoo her home.
- Keeneland's 2018 Spring Race Meet opens Friday and continues through April 27.
- Take the kiddos to see Disney On Ice presents Follow Your Heart at the KFC Yum! Center.
- Check out the factual story of the ship herself in Titanic: The Musical at TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana in New Albany, Indiana.
- Jim James, lead and founder of the indie-rock band My Morning Jacket, joins with Teddy Abrams to create a set of seven songs for band and orchestra as part of the Festival of American Music II with the Louisville Orchestra.
- Celebrate Tartan Day at the Middletown and Crescent Hill branches of the Louisville Free Public Library. To commemorate the Scottish Declaration of Independence, The Scottish Society of Louisville will provide the public access to its clan and tartan registry so that those patrons of Scottish descent can find their clan and tartan, while learning more about Scottish culture.
- Hear the IU Southeast Concert Choir & Community Chorus perform in the Ogle Center on the IU Southeast campus in New Albany, Indiana. Joining the choirs will be special guests soprano Whitney Taylor, baritone Richard Rebilas, the Floyd Central High School A Cappella Choir, and the IU Southeast Orchestra.
- Spend an evening at the Chrissy Metz: This Is Me Tour and enjoy honest conversation about life and its lessons — featuring real advice, tough love, and shared moments of are-you-kidding-me, I-wish-I-was laughter. Each ticket includes a copy of the This Is Us star's memoir, This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today.
LOOK AHEAD:
Next Wednesday, April 11, take the kids in your life to Horseshoe Foundation FamFest, a new family-friendly event with a special preview of the 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival, featuring a hot air balloon, inflatables, mini golf and bed races, face painting, and more.
