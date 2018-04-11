Three Events to Buy Tickets For This Month

One of the most beloved and beautiful ballets in the classical canon, Giselle closes the Louisville Ballet’s 2017/18 season. Giselle is the classic tale of love, betrayal, forgiveness, and redemption. It begins with the budding love between Giselle and Albrecht, only to be followed by his heartbreaking betrayal, which drives Giselle mad and sends her to her grave. Ultimately, though, the power of true love prevails, allowing Giselle to forgive Albrecht and save him from death at the hands of Myrtha, the Queen of the Wilis.This adaptation of Giselle features classic choreography by Marius Petipa with updates by Louisville Ballet’s Artistic and Executive Director Robert Curran, and Louisville Ballet’s Senior Ballet Master Harald Uwe Kern.Giselle features scenic designs by Peter Cazalet, known in Louisville as the scenic and costume designer for The Brown-Forman Nutcracker. Cazalet’s timeless designs were created specifically for Louisville Ballet’s Giselle, as well as the costumes created by David Heuvel.Louisville Ballet last staged Giselle in 2014 featuring these scenic and costume designs, but with different choreography.*Giselle will feature pre-recorded music.: April 13 @ 8pm and April 14 @ 2pm and 8pm: Brown Theatre: $35.50-$110.50: The Kentucky Center box office (501 W. Main St.) walk up or drive thru, 502.584.7777, or here. Call 502.566.5111 for information about the range of accessibility options offered.Windborne and the Louisville Orchestra will present music spanning the more than 40-year career of the late Michael Jackson, including selections from the original five-brother band The Jackson 5 up to Michael Jackson’s final movie This Is It! The eight-member band and the Orchestra will lead the audience through an amazing catalog of material that propels multigenerational fans out of their seats dancing and singing along to the tunes that reach back as far as December 14, 1969, when The Jackson 5 made its debut on The Ed Sullivan Show. Led by a then 11-year-old Michael Jackson, the Gary, Indiana, natives performed hit songs “ABC,” “I Want You Back,” and “The Love You Save.”The Music of Michael Jackson consists of material from albums such as Got to Be There (The Jackson 5), Off the Wall, Thriller, Bad, and Blood on the Dance Floor. Pop classic singles will include “Man in the Mirror,” “Earth Song,” “Ben,” and “Beat It!”: April 20 @ 8pm: The Kentucky Center: $27-$85The Kentucky Center box office (501 W. Main St.) walk up or drive thru, 502.584.7777, or here. Call 502.566.5111 for information about the range of accessibility options offered.Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road, will engage in a barrage of hits, alternating mini power sets against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction. Each band has three costume changes, and he two bands will come together on stage for an encore.Louisville’s Ballard High School String Quartet will accompany the musicians on stage during seven songs. The show is appropriate for all ages.“The most unique tribute show in decades.” — L.A. Times“The crowd was on their feet screaming the entire time!” — Idaho Statesman“Electrifying show.” — Orange County RegisterWHEN: April 24 @ 7:30pmWHERE: Brown TheatreTICKETS: $23-$68CONTACT: The Kentucky Center box office (501 W. Main St.) walk up or drive thru, 502.584.7777, or here. Call 502.566.5111 for information about the range of accessibility options offered.