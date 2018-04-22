Take This Hot Brown Dip to the Derby Party

By Paige Rhodes
Everyone loves the hot brown, but the cooking and assembly can be too cumbersome when you’re cooking for a crowd. Get creative with this steaming Hot Brown Dip that tastes just like the sandwich, but in a rich, scoopable form.
Hot Brown Dip
Serves: 12
Ingredients
8 ounces cream cheese at room temperature
1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg
1 1/2 cups shredded white cheddar cheese, divided
2 cups chopped cooked turkey
1 Roma tomato, seeded and chopped
6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
1/4 cup grated pecorino romano cheese
Crackers, sliced baguette, or crudite, for serving
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a bowl, stir together the cream cheese, yogurt, nutmeg, 1 cup shredded white cheddar, and turkey until thoroughly combined. Transfer to a baking dish and spread evenly.
Top with the remaining cheddar cheese, tomato, bacon, and the pecorino romano cheese.
Bake at 350°F for about 30 minutes, or until hot and bubbly, and lightly browned.
Serve with crackers, baguette slices, and crudite for dipping.
