Take This Hot Brown Dip to the Derby Party

Everyone loves the hot brown, but the cooking and assembly can be too cumbersome when you’re cooking for a crowd. Get creative with this steaming Hot Brown Dip that tastes just like the sandwich, but in a rich, scoopable form.Serves: 128 ounces cream cheese at room temperature1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg1 1/2 cups shredded white cheddar cheese, divided2 cups chopped cooked turkey1 Roma tomato, seeded and chopped6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled1/4 cup grated pecorino romano cheeseCrackers, sliced baguette, or crudite, for servingPreheat oven to 350°F. In a bowl, stir together the cream cheese, yogurt, nutmeg, 1 cup shredded white cheddar, and turkey until thoroughly combined. Transfer to a baking dish and spread evenly.Top with the remaining cheddar cheese, tomato, bacon, and the pecorino romano cheese.Bake at 350°F for about 30 minutes, or until hot and bubbly, and lightly browned.Serve with crackers, baguette slices, and crudite for dipping.