Support This 2014 Most Admired Woman Winner

Oksana Masters, our 2014 Most Admired Woman winner in the Athletic/Fitness category, needs your vote!
You may have seen her compete in the Paralympic Games PyeongChang 2018, but now you can cheer on Oksana by voting
for her to be named as the Best Female Athlete of the 2018 Paralympic Games. Find out more about the local athlete here
.
