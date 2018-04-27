Friday, April 27, 2018

Order a Boxed Lunch

By Paige Rhodes
Whether you're opting for a trip to the infield or you're watching the races from the comfort of your couch, boxed lunches are a local convenience that reign supreme for Derby.
Many eateries around Kentuckiana have boxed lunch specials that you can reserve to take to the track. Or you can even make your own. La Peche on Bardstown Road offers boxed lunches ranging from $16-30. You can fill up on a bright and fresh Cobb salad, vegetarian pasta, turkey club, or a snack box filled with pimento cheese, carrots, roasted potatoes, asparagus, and house-made crostini.
