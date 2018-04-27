Order a Boxed Lunch

By Paige Rhodes
Whether
you're
opting
for a trip to the
infield or you're
watching the
races from the
comfort of your
couch, boxed
lunches are a local
convenience that
reign supreme for
Derby.
Many eateries
around
Kentuckiana
have boxed lunch
specials that you
can reserve to take
to the track. Or
you can even make
your own. La Peche
on Bardstown
Road offers boxed
lunches ranging
from $16-30.
You can fill up
on a bright and
fresh Cobb salad,
vegetarian pasta,
turkey club, or a
snack box filled
with pimento
cheese, carrots,
roasted potatoes,
asparagus, and
house-made
crostini.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!