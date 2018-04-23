The Lunch Plus Fun adventure is an easy outing to enjoy with a friend or visiting relative. This Lunch Plus Fun will add some excitement to your Derby season.
The Lunch
Wagner’s Pharmacy
3113 S 4th St
Louisville, KY
8am-3pm daily
|Photos by Melissa Donald
Located right across from Churchill Downs, Wagner’s is an absolute must on your Derby themed bucket list. Stop in for breakfast or lunch, but don’t come without your latest and greatest knowledge of all things horse racing.
Whether you’re in the mood for a burger and fries or your typical country-style breakfast spread, Wagner’s has you covered in the comfort food department. Check out the horse memorabilia that adorns the walls, pull up to the counter and chat with a regular, and don’t forget to stop by the gift shop on your way out.
The Fun
The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Experience at Stitzel-Weller Distillery
3860 Fitzgerald Road Shively, KY
9:30am-4pm Monday-Saturday
12:30-4pm Sunday
Closed on Tuesdays
If we’re talking about Derby, we’re definitely talking about bourbon. Your day wouldn’t be complete without a stop along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, and the Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Experience at Stitzel-Weller Distillery is the perfect place for you to land next.
From Wagner’s Pharmacy, travel a few miles west and you’ll start to notice the rackhouses on the grounds of Stitzel-Weller. A tour and tasting will cost you $10, but you will find that the rich history of this distillery — it originally opened to the public on Derby Day 1935 and reopened again in 2014 — is absolutely priceless.
My best advice? Make sure you don’t leave without tasting the Bulleit Rye whiskey.
