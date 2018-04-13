Get Inspired with this Mood Board

Use this mood board as inspiration for creating a classic Derby outfit that is timeless.
Black evening gloves, $14, available at Nitty Gritty,502.583.3377. Velvet clutch, $15; violet + tonic 4 oz. awakening candle by GP CO, $12 Floral necklace, $19; Wire bracelets, $28/ea. All items available at Work the Metal, 502.584.2841. Tasseled pearl bauble earrings, $12. Pearl necklace, $18. Both available at Versona 502.339.4740. Mini horseshoe chocolates, $14, available at Cellar Door Chocolates, 502.561.2940. Horse with rose blanket chocolate figurine, $7.25, available at Schimpff’s Confectionery, 812.283.8367. Coach varsity sunglasses, $88, available at EZContacts.com. Feather fascinator, $195, available at Dee’s. Rose fascinator, $475, available at Kenzie Kapp Custom Handcrafted Headpieces. Blanton’s Bourbon, $11, available at Kroger
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!