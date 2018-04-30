Monday, April 30, 2018

Dawn at the Downs is the Place to be This Week


The excitement of the Derby season keeps the enthusiasm high among the locals. We spotted these Derby fans last year at Dawn at the Downs.

(l-r) Jan Weimer, Myrna Schrank, Carla Sanders, Brenda Jones, and Bee Smith.  Photos by Melissa Donald 

(l-r) Blake Gorman, Mary Kate Nevins, Alyssa Gorman, Emily Meredith, and Mihret McFarland. 



Teresa Waller 

Bill and Jennilee Barry are with their kids Gracie, Silas, Eli, Austin, and Noah. 
