Creative? Make a Handmade Mood Board

Here's a good starting point for nurturing your crafty side. Find out where you can buy these items and let the creativity begin!
Barnhart Derby Chocolate Bar $10, available at Cellar Door Chocolates, 502.561.2940; Bourbon Balls $40, available at Cellar Door Chocolates; Scooter Davidson Beaded Horseshoe $25, available at Kore Gallery, 502.333.4335; Leather earrings $35, available at Scout, 502.584.8989; Emmylou Small Foldover Clutch $37, available at Block Party Handmade 502.589.1133 or 502.873.7571; Bourbon Built Flask $28, available at Regalo, 502.584.8999; Magenta Tulip Hand-Stitched Pocket Square $18, available at the Anchal Project, 502.709.4377; Alyson Thiel Paper Flower $10, available at Revelry, 502.414.1278; Hanna Barnhart 5X7 Horse Print $25, available at Block Party Handmade; Bourbon Brittle $17, available at Scout; Clayton and Crume Coasters $35, available at Scout; Gan Vint Pink Flower Cuff$18, available at Block Party Handmade; Kentucky Shapes Bluegrass Soap $6.50, available at Moss Hill, 502.365.3405; Melissa Sinkovic Topographical Map $25, available at Revelry; Bow Tie $25, available at Scout; Walter Randolph Pink Agate Necklace $165, available at Scout; Skirt $100, available at Designs by Cathy Wade, 502.296.7683; Necklace $314, available at Clater Jewelers, 502.426.0077; Ribbons, Feathers, Hat, and Sunflower available at Dee’s, 502.896.6755.
