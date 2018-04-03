Tuesday, April 3, 2018
Bright and Bold: Inspiration on how you can stand out at Derby!
Don't be afraid to take your Derby attire to the next level by embracing bold and bright colors. Shannon Burton and her husband Bart show you how to do it with style.
Shannon is wearing:
Dress: INA dress - TJ Maxx - $40
Shoes: Model’s own
Clutch: Versona - $10
Necklace: Green Gables stone pendant - Versona - $25
Earrings: Agate gold and green hoop earrings - Versona - $15
Hat: Hats Off By Helen - $195
Bart is wearing:
Suit Jacket: Shirts Ties N’ Links - $375
Pants: Shirts Ties N’ Links - $100
Bow Tie: Shirts Ties N’ Links - $125
Shoes: DSW - $100
Shirt: Model’s own
Belt: Model’s own
Location: Galt House Hotel
Photo: Melissa Donald
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!