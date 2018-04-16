Are You in a Vintage Mood?

Add a bit of nostalgia to your Derby outfit using one of these fun items we found around town.
Rose embroidered handkerchief, $6, available at Acorn Apparel 502.384.5114. Dried Lavender, $1.65; pin cushion, $15; floral yellow handkerchief, $3; teacup and saucer, $6; mirrored ornate tray, $12; silver dresser set, $55; gloves, $8. All available at Sugar Maples, 812.285.1616. Beaded purse, $65; earrings, $12; Kramer set, $50; shoes, $20. All available at Nitty Gritty, 502. 583.3377. Derby hat, $120, available at Look at that Hat; Macarons, $2.25 (per cookie), available at Macaron Bar, 502.513.4303.Bourbon buttercreams, $1.42 (per buttercream); Barnhart chocolate bar, $9 both available at Cellar Door Chocolates 502.561.2940.Candle, $12, available at Moss Hill, 502.365.3405. Book, $15, available at Work The Metal, 502.584.2841; Vintage Vogue pattern, $11, available at Amazon.com.
Photo by Melissa Donald
