A Q&A with a Horse Exerciser

Photos by Melissa Donald

—

—

Exercise Rider at Winstar Farm About four years.While I worked for Dominick Schettino I was fortunate to work with 2017 KY Derby Winner, Always Dreaming before he switched trainers.Each day can be very different. We normally train for about 4-5 hours six days a week and in that time I normally ride about 10 horses. Each horse has a unique training program designed for its individual needs. I usually spend about twenty minutes or so riding each horse.Absolutely. Riding, especially galloping racehorses, is a very physically demanding exercise. Not only must you have strength, but you also need stamina. These are fit, lean, athletes so you need to be one as well.I work out to keep my body and mind healthy.I have always been fit-ish. I was involved in many sports while in high school including golf and swimming but when I went off to college I definitely didn’t work out or eat as healthy as I should have. It wasn’t until I started breaking (horse) babies in Ocala, Florida, that I started getting back into shape.When I do go to the gym I choose to workout alone. I just put my headphones on and focus on myself. Working out with a friend, I tend to get too distracted. I do love workout classes with groups, but that's a bit different.Running. I have always hated running. I’m starting to really love it. I plan to run in some 5ks this year with the ultimate goal of running a mini-marathon eventually. I just started with small goals like running continuously for a set amount of time and I just increased my goals from there.I love my job. It truly doesn’t feel like I’m at work because I am living out a childhood dreamI get paid to ride horses. That’s what gets me up at 4 am.Being tired or not having time. I currently work two full-time jobs. Both riding and serving at a restaurant. It truly is hard to find time to workout and sometimes I’m just too pooped. Thankfully I get paid to workout with my job so even when I don’t make it t the gym I still get some form of activity in.I prefer high intensity interval training. These exercises are fun, high paced and intense. They help keep me fit and mentally sharp.Honestly? My butt. I’ve worked really hard on building those muscles and sculpting it and I am not ashamed to brag.Not really. I just focus on eating real, whole foods. I limit processed foods and overall “unhealthy” foods. I am addicted to fruit. That’s my candy.One of my favorite healthy desserts is the easiest thing to make. This recipe makes it feel like you’re eating a decadent mousse without the guilt.1 cup greek yogurt1 scoop protein powder any flavor (I prefer EHP Labs)Mix the ingredients together.