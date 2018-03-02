Wow! We Love to Celebrate the Women in this City
For sixteen years, we have asked for your vote for Most Admired Woman in 12 different categories and this year we are bringing you a new list of accomplished women. We think you will be just as
excited as we are about taking a few minutes to honor someone you have learned from or admire
from afar.
from afar.
You can vote online for one person in each category once per day.
Read about past Most Admired Women here.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!