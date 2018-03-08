What To Do This Weekend

Thursday, March 8, 2018

Today we recognize International Women's Day, a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. Thousands of events such as rallies, panel discussions, and performances will be held worldwide that focus on equality. As part of the celebration, Oxmoor Center will be offering drinks and snacks while you shop for a cause, with 25 percent of proceeds from 6-8pm benefitting Girls Inc.

  • The fifth annual International Women's Day Cultural Awareness Event, hosted by the Women 4 Women Student Board and the University of Louisville Women's Center, brings focus to the cultural diversity of the UofL campus and the community, with the goal of helping students overcome misogyny, heterosexism, and racism through talks, various performances, and workshops. There will also be range of international food to sample and eat. The event is free and takes place at the University of Louisville in Bigelow Hall.






  • Stop in the main branch of the Louisville Free Public Library for Women in Four Traditions: Journey Toward Wholeness, including a panel discussion of some of the greatest challenges women face in their respective religious traditions, featuring Dr. Riffat Hassan (Islam), Sister Mary Huber (Christianity), Dr. Marcia Segal (Judiasm), and Rev. C.J. Wright (Native American tradition). Discussions of women's issues in the Islamic faith will also be held at the Jeffersontown, Bon Air, Iroquois, Highlands-Shelby Park, and Crescent Hill branches.



  • Shining a Light: Experiences of Refugee Women at the Muhammad Ali Center features photo images of women from 10 refugee groups and illustrates the innumerable issues of rights and justice that these women face every day through a prolific look at their lives before and after resettlement.








  • Don your green attire for the St. Patrick's parade, featuring a mix of decorated vehicles and groups along the route, which starts at Phoenix Hill and ends at Mid City mall. As many as 100,000+ people watched or marched in last year’s parade.






  • Come to The Kentucky Center and enjoy the combined talents of numerous area dance companies and artists at Intersect, featuring works by Kasari Dance, Flamenco Louisville, Keen Dance Theater, Moving Collective, Amberly Simpson, Jasmine Snellen, Suspend Performing Arts, and Vandivier Ford Dance Company.








