What To Do This Weekend

Today we recognize International Women's Day, a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. Thousands of events such as rallies, panel discussions, and performances will be held worldwide that focus on equality. As part of the celebration, Oxmoor Center will be offering drinks and snacks while you shop for a cause, with 25 percent of proceeds from 6-8pm benefitting Girls Inc.
Look below for other local International Women's Day events and additional activities to enjoy this weekend:
- The fifth annual International Women's Day Cultural Awareness Event, hosted by the Women 4 Women Student Board and the University of Louisville Women's Center, brings focus to the cultural diversity of the UofL campus and the community, with the goal of helping students overcome misogyny, heterosexism, and racism through talks, various performances, and workshops. There will also be range of international food to sample and eat. The event is free and takes place at the University of Louisville in Bigelow Hall.
- The Speed Art Museum will honor groundbreaking women with a special luncheon recognizing women who have been honored by donors of the Speed, as well as pioneering “First Women” leaders in our community. You can also check out its exhibitions of work by women artists, such as the exhibits of Women Artists in the Age of Impressionism and Thoroughly Modern: Women in 20th Century Art and Design.
- Stop in the main branch of the Louisville Free Public Library for Women in Four Traditions: Journey Toward Wholeness, including a panel discussion of some of the greatest challenges women face in their respective religious traditions, featuring Dr. Riffat Hassan (Islam), Sister Mary Huber (Christianity), Dr. Marcia Segal (Judiasm), and Rev. C.J. Wright (Native American tradition). Discussions of women's issues in the Islamic faith will also be held at the Jeffersontown, Bon Air, Iroquois, Highlands-Shelby Park, and Crescent Hill branches.
- Shining a Light: Experiences of Refugee Women at the Muhammad Ali Center features photo images of women from 10 refugee groups and illustrates the innumerable issues of rights and justice that these women face every day through a prolific look at their lives before and after resettlement.
- Sisters in Song: A Celebration of Some of Kentucky’s Most Famous Female Singers at the Bard’s Town Theatre is designed to shed light on courageous and successful women who are part of Kentucky’s own history and heritage.
- Don your green attire for the St. Patrick's parade, featuring a mix of decorated vehicles and groups along the route, which starts at Phoenix Hill and ends at Mid City mall. As many as 100,000+ people watched or marched in last year’s parade.
- Louisville native and multi-Grammy winner Larnelle Harris will be signing his best-selling memoir, Shaped Notes: How Ordinary People with Extraordinary Gifts Influenced my Life and Career at Barnes & Noble on Hurstbourne.
- Come to The Kentucky Center and enjoy the combined talents of numerous area dance companies and artists at Intersect, featuring works by Kasari Dance, Flamenco Louisville, Keen Dance Theater, Moving Collective, Amberly Simpson, Jasmine Snellen, Suspend Performing Arts, and Vandivier Ford Dance Company.
- The Off-Broadway hit comedy Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus LIVE! at The Kentucky Center is a one-man fusion of theatre and stand-up, and is a light-hearted theatrical comedy based on the best-selling book by John Gray.
- Have some laughs with the "king of the rant" at the Lewis Black: The Joke's On US Tour at the Louisville Palace.
