What To Do This Weekend















Take the kids in your life to the 26th annual Frankfort Avenue Easter Parade. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer will serve as grand marshal. Also, rescheduled from last weekend will be Eggstravaganza at the Louisville Zoo, where you can meet the Easter bunny, play games, and hunt for eggs.







See some of the best in Derby and spring outfits and accessories by fashion brands and local boutiques at the Macy’s Spring Fashion Show at Horseshoe Southern Indiana. Official 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival merchandise will also be on sale. (Some ticket levels are sold out. Check for availability.)







Enjoy jazz music by Bob Baldwin at 2nd & Jazz at the Omni.





Everyone must start somewhere, and the film First Films from Aspiring Auteurs at the Speed Art Museum traces the origins of auteur legends such as Walt Disney, Orson Wells, Martin Scorsese, and others from their attempts behind a camera creating their first films, from film school theses to fledgling commercial attempts. Admission is free.









The first of a Muhammad Ali Center series of Oral History programs, Stories of Ali: Ali and the Nation, will offer two differing approaches and understandings of the Nation of Islam to help explore Ali’s early religious conversion and his choice to devote much of his life to his faith.









The third annual free NuLu Bock Fest, featuring local breweries, goat racing, music, and more, has been rescheduled for this weekend due to weather concerns last weekend.

